Subhadra Mahajan's 'Second Chance' to be screened at Busan Film Festival

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) First-time filmmaker Subhadra Mahajan's "Second Chance" is set to be screened at the 29th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The film is among the five titles from India which will be showcased under the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the festival, highlighting the latest films from well-established directors as well as the upcoming talent from the industry.

Mahajan, known for co-writing 2015's "Angry Indian Goddesses" with director Pan Nalin, has also penned the film's story inspired by personal experiences.

The black-and-white movie was earlier screened at the 58th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in July.

“It’s a huge honour to have my debut feature selected at BIFF. I am thrilled at the prospect of screening it in the cinephile city of Busan. The story is universal, as I learned when it moved even the most stoic European audiences to a very emotional standing ovation on it’s world premiere," Mahajan said in a statement.

"But the eastern philosophy that lies at the heart of the narrative is going to be so much closer to the predominantly Asian audience at Busan, so I am curious to see how it resonates with them," she added.

"Second Chance" follows the story of a young woman who after experiencing the first major trauma of her young life, retreats to her family summer home in the Himalayas where time, nature and unlikely friendships help her heal.

Shot in the Pir Panjal range of the filmmaker's native state of Himachal Pradesh, the film is in English, Hindi and Kullavi languages.

Other Indian titles from 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section include Payal Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix-winning movie "All We Imagine as Light", "In Retreat" by Maisam Ali, "Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman" by Nidhi Saxena, "State of Statelessness" and "Santosh" by Sandhya Suri.

"Second Chance" is produced by Shyam Bora with co-producers Bhaskar Hazarika, Sidharth Meer and Naren Chandavarkar. Cinematographer Swapnil S. Sonawane is the executive producer on the film alongside Nalin.

The 2024 Busan International Film Festival will run from October 2 to 11. PTI RB BK BK