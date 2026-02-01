Subhash Ghai wishes Jackie Shroff on his 69th birthday

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai penned a lengthy note on social media on Sunday as he extended his wishes to Jackie Shroff on the actor's 69th birthday, calling him a hero.

Ghai and Shroff have worked in several films, including "Hero" (1983), "Ram Lakhan" (1989) and "Khalnayak" (1993), among others.

The filmmaker shared a picture alongside the actor on his Instagram handle. "Happy birthday to my dear jackie Pehli hi mulaqat mein dekha maine uske andar. Wo nihatta hai jo ban jaayega ek din Sikandar. Sachchai ka noor tha usme wahi uska guroor tha. Hero bankar parde ki chamak se na thirka kabhi. Har vijay ko apne saathi ki vijay bataya. Jab haar mili to wo khud pe hi muskuraya... Happy birthday Jackie. My hero forever forever," he wrote.

"Hero" marked the first collaboration for Ghai and Shroff. The film, which also starred Meenakshi Seshadri alongside the actor, revolved around a gangster, who hires a hitman, Jackie, to abduct his daughter, Radha. But Jackie ends up falling in love with her and undergoes a transformation. PTI ATR ATR ATR