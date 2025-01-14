'Succession' creator Jesse Armstrong working on movie for HBO Films

Los Angeles: Jesse Armstrong, the creator of HBO's critically acclaimed series "Succession", is developing a movie, set during a financial crisis.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the movie is based on an original idea and backed by HBO Films.

For the project, Armstrong is re-teaming with Frank Rich, the executive producer of "Succession". Both Armstrong and Rich have overall deals at HBO.

Armstrong is still writing the script, which revolves around four friends who meet up during the turmoil of an ongoing international financial crisis. The movie is expected to start production later this year.

The project comes two years after "Succession" concluded its run on HBO.

The satirical drama, which won 19 Emmys for four seasons, was about the wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family, who control the global media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

The show received praise from critics for its sharp writing, dark humour, and compelling performances.