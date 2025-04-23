Such senseless brutality has no place in any civilised society: IFTDA on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) on Wednesday expressed deep anguish against the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, claiming the lives of several innocent civilians.

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in south Kashmir in what has been described as one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in the region in the past many years.

In a statement, undersigned by IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit, the directors' body condemned the attack and offered prayers to the ones affected by the incident.

"This cowardly and inhumane act of violence against innocent people is a direct heinous attack on the values of peace, humanity and unity that we all stand for, such senseless brutality has no place in any civilized society and must be universally condemned.

"IFTDA stands in complete solidarity with the victims and their families during the unimaginably difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones and extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragedy. May God bless the noble souls and give courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss," the statement read. PTI RDS RDS BK BK