Sudhanshu Rai, Puneet Sharma's directorial 'Baida' to release in 2025

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) "Baida", the latest collaboration from filmmakers Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma, is set to hit the big screens in 2025.

Touted to be a "sci-fi supernatural thriller", the film stars Sourabh Raaj Jain, Hiten Tejwani and Tarun Khanna in the lead and is set in the backdrop of India’s Hindi heartland, according to a press release.

Rai, known for directing the horror comedy "Chaipatti" said the film is "an intriguing tale of unexpected twists, turns and some larger-than-life characters".

"It was the constant encouragement from my fans and followers to convert my stories into films that prompted me to make my acting and directorial debut with 'Chaipatti', and with 'Baida', the universe of unheard and unimaginable stories is just set to get bigger," he said in a statement.

Sharma, whose "Chintaa Mani" received a lot of praise, said he is sure "Baida" will be loved by the theatre audiences, who always crave for fresh and novel content. "The Indian film audience is increasingly embracing stories based on out-of-the-box concepts and unique storylines. We are sure that 'Baida' will be loved by the theatre audiences, who always crave for fresh and novel content," he added.

Manisha Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Siddharth Banerjee, Deepak Wadhwa, Akhlaq Azad and Pradeep Kabra round off the cast of "Baida".