Sudip Sharma not allowed to make a crime drama without me: Jaideep Ahlawat on his cameo in 'Kohrra 2'

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Jaideep Ahlawat features in a blink and you miss it cameo in Sudip Sharma's "Kohrra 2" and the "Paatal Lok" star says he was grateful to be a part of the story that is receiving a lot of acclaim on Netflix since its release.

Headlined by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, the gripping crime drama revolves around their characters trying to unravel the mystery behind the murder of a woman in a Punjab village. Ahlawat, who first broke out in a big way with Sharma's "Paatal Lok", said "Kohrra 2" is a rare gem.

In the small role, Ahlawat plays the role of a railway lineman.

Working with Sudip Bhai doesn’t even feel like work anymore, so when the opportunity arose, I just had to take it? Sudip Bhai had no clue that I would be playing the role of the Railway lineman, but my shoot schedules crossed, I discussed it with (writers) Gunjit (Chopra) and Diggy (Sisodia) and thought this would be such an interesting bit.

"I don’t think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore haha!. But seriously, Kohrra is a rare gem in storytelling, and I was grateful I could be a part of it somehow, even if it might be hard to catch on your first watch,” Ahlawat said in a statement.

"Kohrra 2" broke into Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Shows this week.