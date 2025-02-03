Sudip Sharma offers first look at 'Kohrra' season two, teases a 'mature love story'

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Writer-director Sudip Sharma on Monday offered a first look from the second season of his critically-acclaimed crime thriller series "Kohrra".

Actor Barun Sobti is returning as Garundi, a young police officer, with Mona Singh joining him in the Punjab-set police procedural show, which launched with its smash hit first season in July 2023.

The new season, which was unveiled by streaming service Netflix at its 2025 slate announcement event, is directed by showrunner, producer and co-creator Sharma along with Faisal Rahman.

"A woman separated from her husband is found brutally murdered in her brother’s home and the case brings together the recently transferred Garundi with his new boss, the no-nonsense Dhanwant Kaur (Singh).

"But the two investigators soon realise that what’s as complicated as the case are the entanglements in their own personal lives," read the official logline.

At the event, Sharma joked that first season of the show, which featured a breakout performance by actor Suvinder Vicky as Balbir Singh, was "surprising well liked".

"It is all of what was already there in season one. Plus, it is a more mature kind of love story along with the whole investigation drama that we had last time. So I would say it is even more a relationship drama this time. And then we have Mona, who is the new entrant. It is great to have that feminine energy this time," Sharma said about the new season.

Sobti acknowledged that expectations are higher from the team this time around.

"Expect a lot and we will still surpass it," he added.

Singh said she had fun playing a cop for the first time in her career.

"It's been a very beautiful, satisfying, challenging journey for me. There are many many firsts for me. I enjoyed playing a cop for the first time. I did action and had a lot of fun.. AS an actor and human being I feel very happy and satisfied," she added.

Season two of "Kohrra" is written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma. It is produced by Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three Productions. PTI BK SSG RB RB