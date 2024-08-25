Suga of BTS posts handwritten apology letter after first round of police questioning in DUI case

New Delhi: Rapper Suga on Sunday tendered a handwritten apology on social media to fellow BTS members and fans, days after he appeared for questioning related to the police investigation into a driving under the influence (DUI) incident against him.

In the post shared on BTS's Weverse page, the artist -- whose real name is Min Yoon-gi -- reiterated that he was sorry for driving an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking earlier this month.

"I would like to ashamedly apologize once again. I sincerely apologize for the disappointment that my misbehavior has caused to my fans and those who have shown me love. I have made a big mistake and have forgotten my responsibility to repay everyone with actions worthy of the amount of love that I have received.

"On August 6, I made the mistake of driving an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking. Also, I am sorry for the confusion I caused following my first apology I hastily posted on August 7. I should have thought more deeply about my actions and have been more careful, but I did not," Suga wrote in the letter.

Following the incident, the police had fined the 31-year-old rapper and revoked his licence.

Suga, who is serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in South Korea, said he will live while repenting for his mistake.

"Due to this incident, I have severely damaged the precious memories I have made with the BTS members and the fans, and have hurt BTS’s name. I feel very sorry and am in pain for causing harm to the BTS members and the team, to the point I cannot express fully. I am sorry to the members who have always trusted me, because they are having a hard time because of me. And I know how disappointed the fans, who have supported me, must feel.

"I just feel so sorry to the fans who have always given me so much love… I know that it will be difficult to heal the wounds and repair the disappointment my fans feel with my words, so I am regretting my actions and will reflect on them with a heavy heart every day. Once again, I sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt by my actions," he further wrote.

The rapper said he will accept any and all punishments, criticism and reprimands.

"Finally, once again, I sincerely apologize for causing a public issue and for disappointing many people." According to Korean media reports, Suga attended the police questioning session at the Yongsan Police Station, where he was interrogated for three hours over the August 6 incident.