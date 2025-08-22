Sunita Ahuja files for divorce from Govinda, accusing him of adultery and cruelty

New Delhi: Sunita Ahuja has filed for divorce from actor Govinda at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, after 37 years of marriage, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

According to Hauterrfly, Sunita filed the case under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. The court had summoned Govinda, but he failed to appear until a show-cause notice was issued in May 2025.

Reports state that since June, the couple has been engaged in court-mandated counselling. Sunita has been attending the sessions in person, while it is not clear whether Govinda has been participating virtually.

Earlier, when divorce rumours had circulated, Sunita had dismissed them, saying, “Positive hai ya negative hai. Positive hai mujhe pata hai. Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge.”

She also said, “Jab tak aap mere ya Govinda ke mu se kuch na sunlo toh aap yeh mat socho kya hai kya nai hai.”

In February this year, Govinda’s lawyer and family friend told India Today that Sunita had filed for divorce about six months earlier but that the couple reconciled and were living together. He denied any separation, stating they had also travelled to Nepal for New Year and performed puja at Pashupatinath Mandir.

“Everything is fine between them now. Such issues happen in marriages, but they are strong and will remain together,” he said.