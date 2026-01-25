Sunny Deol and Jyothika to feature in action thriller

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Actors Sunny Deol and Jyothika are set to collaborate for an upcoming film.

Touted to be an action thriller, the untitled project is directed by Balaji Ganesh. The makers are set to start the production of the film in the month of February, according to a press release.

The film is a collaboration between Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and A R Murugadoss.

Deol's latest work is "Border 2", which released on Friday. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to the 1997 release, which was directed by J P Dutta.

Also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It has earned Rs 72.69 crore nett at domestic box office.

He will next feature in "Lahore 1947" alongside Preity Zinta. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced under Aamir Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Productions.

Jyothika’s latest work is "Dabba Cartel". The Netflix series released in February 2025 and also starred Shalini, Anjali Anand, Nimisha Sajayan and Shabana Azmi. PTI ATR AT ATR