Sunny Deol announces 'Jaat 2' with Gopichand Malineni

New Delhi: Actor Sunny Deol is set to reunite with director Gopichand Malineni for the sequel of his latest film "Jaat".

Written and directed by Malineni, "Jaat" was released in theatres on April 10 and also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher.

It has already crossed Rs 70 crore with its box office collection (gross).

Deol shared the news of the upcoming installment on his Instagram handle on Thursday. The poster featured "Jaat 2" written over it. "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2," read the caption of the post.

The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.