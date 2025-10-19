Sunny Deol announces new film 'Gabru'

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Bollywood star Sunny Deol celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday by sharing the first poster of his new film "Gabru", which is set to hit the big screen on March 13, 2026.

The film is written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar and is produced by Om Chhangani and Vishal Rana.

Deol shared the poster on his Instagram handle. The actor called "Gabru" a story of courage, conscience and compassion.

"Power isn't what you show, its what you do! Thank you everyone, for your love and blessings. Here’s something for you all who have been waiting #Gabru IN CINEMAS 13 March 2026. A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart to the world," read the caption.

The film will have music composed by Mithoon and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

Deol's latest work is "Jaat", which released in April. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also featured Randeep Hooda.

Besides "Gabru", the actor will also appear in "Border 2" and "Lahore 1947". "Border 2" is directed by Anurag Singh and will release in theatres on January 23, 2026. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh and is a sequel to Deol's 1997 film "Border".

"Lahore 1947" reunites the actor with Preity Zinta, with whom he has worked in films such as "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy", "Dillagi" and "Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke". It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. PTI ATR ATR ATR