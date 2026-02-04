Sunny Deol-led 'Border 2' earns Rs 315.10 crore at box office

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) "Border 2", featuring Sunny Deol, has crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office.

Released on January 23, the film is directed by Anurag Singh and is a sequel to the 1997 film "Border". It features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty alongside Deol, who also featured in the first film.

The film opened up with Rs 32.10 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 129.89 crore nett at the domestic box office during its first weekend. It collected Rs 244.97 crore nett during its first week.

The makers shared the box office numbers on Instagram handle on Wednesday. The post comprised film's poster. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 315.10 crore nett at the domestic box office.

"A story rooted in bravery that continues to resonate nationwide. Book your tickets now! Link in bio. #Border2 running successfully in cinemas worldwide," read the caption.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, "Border 2" is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. PTI ATR ATR ATR