Sunny Deol meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh, calls it a moment of deep honour and gratitude

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sunny Deol met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and called it a moment of deep honour and gratitude.

Deol shared a post on his Instagram handle on Monday morning, featuring him alongside Lama, whom he met while travelling to Ladakh.

"A moment of deep honour and gratitude. Met His Holiness, The Dalai Lama, during my journey through the serene landscapes of Ladakh. His presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace. Truly unforgettable," the 67-year-old actor captioned the post.

On the work front, Deol has recently wrapped shooting for "Border 2", a sequel to his 1997 blockbuster film "Border", which went on to earn over Rs 600 million at the worldwide box office during its release. Helmed by J P Dutta, it chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

"Border 2" also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is directed by Anurag Singh.

The upcoming film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Deol will also star in "Lahore 1947" alongside Preity Zinta. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced under Aamir Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Productions.