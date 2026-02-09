Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta-starrer 'Lahore 1947' to release in August

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) "Lahore 1947", a period drama featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, is set to release on August 13.

Produced by Aamir Khan under his production banner Aamir Khan Productions, the film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also features Shabana Azmi, according to a press release.

Khan remembered the late actor and Deol's father, Dharmendra, who died in November 2025 and said it was one of his favourite scripts.

"This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film," Khan said in a statement.

The film also reunites Deol and Zinta, who have previously worked on projects such as "Farz" (2001) and "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy", which released in 2003.

Deol's latest work is "Border 2". Released on January 23, the film is directed by Anurag Singh and is a sequel to the 1997 film "Border". It features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty alongside Deol, who also featured in the first film.

The upcoming film also marks Zinta's return on-screen following her last work in 2018's release "Bhaiaji Superhit". Directed by Neeraj Pathak, the film also starred Deol and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR