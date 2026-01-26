Sunny Deol-starrer 'Border 2' earns Rs 129.89 crore at box office

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) "Border 2", featuring Sunny Deol, has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office in three days, the makers said.

Directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

It is a sequel to the 1997 film "Border", which revolved around a small battalion of Indian soldiers, who go up against a 2000 well-armed Pakistani strike force.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on their Instagram handle on Monday. The post featured the poster of the film with the day-wise breakdown of the box office collection written over it.

The film opened with Rs 32.10 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 40.59 crore nett and Rs 57. 20 crore nett on the following days, respectively. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 129.89 crore nett at the domestic box office.

"Border 2” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR