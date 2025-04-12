Sunny Deol-starrer 'Jaat' collects Rs 20.1 crore at box office in two days

New Delhi: "Jaat", starring Sunny Deol, has earned Rs 20.1 crore at the domestic box office (gross) in two days.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film released in theatres on April 10. It collected Rs 11.6 crore on its opening day.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office collection on its official X handle on Saturday.

"#JAAT collects 20.1 CRORES+ DOMESTIC GBOC in 2 days. A blockbuster weekend loading. Book your tickets for #JAAT now! #BaisakhiWithJaat Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Directed by @megopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial @peoplemediafcy & @ZeeStudios_. A @MusicThaman Mass Beat ," read the caption.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher.