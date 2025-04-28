Sunny Deol starts Dehradun shoot of 'Border 2'

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Actor Sunny Deol reached Dehradun to continue shooting for his upcoming film "Border 2".

Deol shared a story on his Instagram handle on Sunday, which read, "Reached 'Border shooting wild weather and beautiful sunset in Dehradun." "Border 2" is a sequel to 1997's blockbuster film "Border". The film will be directed by Anurag Singh, known for "Kesari" and the first two films in the "Jatt & Juliet" franchise.

Filmmaker JP Dutta, who directed "Border", will serve as a producer on the sequel alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutt via JP Films. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will also produce under the banner of T-Series.

Deol's latest film is "Jaat" which released on April 10. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, it also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. PTI ATR ATR ATR