Sunny Deol thanks fans

New Delhi (PTI): Bollywood actor Sunny Deol shared a video on his social media as he thanked his fans and followers for the response to his latest film "Border 2", which has already crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to the 1997 film "Border". Featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the film released on January 23.

Deol uploaded a video on his Instagram on Thursday. "Meri, aapki , Hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye , aap sab ko bohot," he wrote in the caption.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, "Border 2" is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

Deol will next feature in "Lahore 1947" alongside Preity Zinta. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced under Aamir Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Productions.

He will also star in an untitled project alongside Jyothika. The film, which is desfribed as an action thriller, is directed by Balaji Ganesh.