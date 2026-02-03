Sunny Deol to headline Netflix's legal thriller 'Ikka'

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Bollywood star Sunny Deol, who is riding high on the success of "Gadar 2" and "Border 2", is all set to make his OTT debut with Netflix’s upcoming legal drama-thriller "Ikka", the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The film is part of Netflix's new slate and follows a high-profile advocate as he is arm-twisted into taking up a case, compelling him to deploy every trick of the trade as professional duty clashes with unresolved grudges.

"Dhurandhar" star Akshaye Khanna will play the antagonist in it.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, “Ikka” is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari.

"It is a script that I wanted to make since I did Hichki. We only wanted Sunny and Akshaye sir for this and luckily they all said yes," Malhotra said.

The film is produced by Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Films, with Sapna Malhotra also serving as executive producer.

The cast includes Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Jyoti Mukerji, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan, alongside Deol and Khanna. PTI RB BK BK