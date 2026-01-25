Sunny Deol's fans arrive to theatres on tractors for 'Border 2'

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Fans of Bollywood star Sunny Deol couldn't contain their excitement after the release of the eagerly awaited film "Border 2" and were spotted arriving at theatres on tractors, eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor on screen.

In videos circulating on social media, people are seen driving tractors as they arrive at theatres, some holding "Border 2" posters and flags.

The film, which was released in theatres across the country on Friday, is a sequel to Deol's 1997 blockbuster "Border", which was directed by J P Dutta.It revolved around a small battalion of Indian soldiers, who go up against a 2000 well-armed Pakistani strike force.

"Border 2" is helmed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

The film earned Rs 32.10 crore net at the domestic box office on the first day of its release.

Border 2” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR