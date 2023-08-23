Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' crosses Rs 400 crore mark at box office

Mumbai: Sunny Deol-starrer "Gadar 2" has crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers said Wednesday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11.

In a press note, the makers said "Gadar" 2 collected Rs 12.10 crore on Tuesday that took its box office numbers to Rs 400.70 crore net.

They claimed that "no other Indian film has amassed over Rs 10 crores net on second weekdays".

Set in 1971, "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. It also features Ameesha Patel, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.

The first film was set during the Partition.