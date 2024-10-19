Sunny Deol's action film 'Jaat' directed by Gopichand Malineni

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sunny Deol's upcoming action movie with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has been titled "Jaat".

Touted as a film with "high-octane drama" and "larger-than-life action sequences", "Jaat" is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the makers said in a statement.

Deol, whose last film "Gadar 2" became a huge blockbuster, shared a poster of the new movie on his social media handles.

"Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION. @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT #SDGM is #JAAT... MASS FEAST LOADING," the 67-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as “Don Seenu”, “Bodyguard”, “Balupu”, and “Veera Simha Reddy”.

"Jaat" will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film.