Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda to star in movie 'Risky Romeo'

Mumbai: Actors Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda have been roped in to lead the cast of filmmaker Abir Sengupta's next film "Risky Romeo".

According to the makers, "Risky Romeo" is a neo-noir comic tragedy about "modern day existential crisis" and will present the two actors in never-seen-before avatars.

Singh, known for movies such as "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Adipurush", said his role in the upcoming film is thrilling and challenging at the same time.

“I have never ever played a character even close to this before. It is thrilling and challenging at the same time. This film needs me to prepare hard and completely transform myself into the character that Abir has written.

"His vision with this film and for my character is very unusual and that is something that I am really looking forward to. This will be the first time that I will have Kriti as my co-star and I am looking forward to the riot on set," the actor said in a statement.

Kharbanda described "Risky Romeo" as a special movie and said she is looking forward to start working on it.

"I’ve always given priority to the script and character, and I look forward to the challenge Abir has set for me. This script of 'Risky Romeo' is special for more reasons than one and I can’t wait for the world to see it unfold," the "Housefull 4" actor added.

Sengupta. who directed the 2020 comedy drama "Indoo ki Jawani", said "Risky Romeo" is filled with dark humour and "outlandish characters".

"After toiling with multiple stories and ideas for almost 3 years, 'Risky Romeo' was something that had my heart and soul and I knew that I had to make this film," the director said .

"Risky Romeo" is produced by Sengupta, along with Anushree Mehta under their banner Jaadugar Films, in association with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures.