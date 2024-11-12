'Superboys of Malegaon' selected for Red Sea Competition at Red Sea Film Festival

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Director Reema Kagti's film "Superboys of Malegaon" has been chosen to compete in the Red Sea Competition section at the 2024 Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The fourth edition of the film gala will begin from December 5 in Jeddah on the eastern shore of the Red Sea. It will conclude on December 14.

According to the official Instagram page of Red Sea Film Festival, "Superboys of Malegaon" is among 16 films vying for the top prize in the Red Sea Competition.

This section celebrates "the very best in filmmaking from both established and emerging filmmakers from the Arab region, Asia and Africa".

"Featuring innovative narratives and documentaries, this selection celebrated unique voices and fresh perspectives. Join us as an international jury awards the most impactful and creative films," read the caption of the post shared on Monday.

Inspired by real events, "Superboys of Malegaon" is described as a poignant yet uplifting take on filmmaking and friendship and what happens when these two worlds collide.

"'Superboys of Malegaon' is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon, where the residents look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery.

"Driven by a passion to create a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon, Nasir rallies his ragtag group of friends to turn his own dream into reality, infusing the town with newfound energy and hope," read the official synopsis.

"Superboys of Malegaon" is a Prime Video original movie and an Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production. It is written by Varun Grover and features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora.

The movie had its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, following which it was selected for screening at the 68th BFI London Film Festival in October.

Also part of the Red Sea Competition line-up are: "6 AM" by Mehran Modiri, "Aicha" by Mehdi M Barsaoui, "Hanami" by Denise Fernandes, "Moon" by Kurdwin Ayub, "Sima's Song" by Roya Sadat, "Songs of Adam" by Oday Rasheed, and "To Kill A Mongolian Horse" by Xiaoxuan Jiang, among others. PTI RDS RDS RDS