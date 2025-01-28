'Superboys of Malegaon' to release in theatres on February 28

New Delhi: Reema Kagti's "Superboys of Malegaon" is slated to hit the big screen on February 28, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Set in Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra, and inspired by real events, the upcoming film is written by Varun Grover and features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in lead roles.

According to a press release, "Superboys of Malegaon" will be released theatrically in India, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, and New Zealand. Following its theatrical run, the movie will have its digital debut on Prime Video, it added.

"Superboys of Malegaon" is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. Gourav, known for "The White Tiger" and "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", stars in the role of Shaikh.

"The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon.

"He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town.

The film is a poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship - and what happens when those two worlds collide," read its synopsis.

The film recently received a special mention in the Young Cineastes Award category at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, "Superboys of Malegaon" had its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), following which it was selected for screening at the 68th BFI London Film Festival and in competition at the fourth Red Sea Film Festival.