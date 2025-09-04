'Superman' sequel is titled 'Man of Tomorrow', set for release in July 2027

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (PTI) David Corenswet is set to soar again as the Man of Steel, with director and DC Films co-head James Gunn announcing the "Superman" sequel, slated to release in US theatres on July 9, 2027.

Gunn, who directed Corenswet in the summer blockbuster, revealed that the movie has been titled "Man of Tomorrow".

"Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027," the filmmaker posted on X alongside a comic book image of Superman standing next to his nemesis Lex Luthor, who is in his warsuit.

James Gunn's "Superman" reboot came out in July 2025 with Corenswet replacing Henry Cavil as the titular superhero. Rachel Brosnahan played his love interest Lois Lane while Nicholas Hoult played the antagonist Lex Luthor.

"Man of Tomorrow" will follow the 2026 release of DC's "Supergirl", directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Milly Alcock as the titular superhero, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The accelerated schedule also means the "Superman" sequel will debut before Matt Reeves' "The Batman Part II," which is currently slated to open on October 1, 2027 and stars Robert Pattinson.