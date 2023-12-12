Superstar Rajinikanth turns 73, wishes pour in from Indian film industry

New Delhi: Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Jackie Shroff and Kajol were among some of the cinema personalities who greeted superstar Rajinikanth on his birthday on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The celebrities took to social media to wish the actor on his 73rd birthday.

Haasan shared birthday wishes for his "dear friend" Rajinikanth on X.

"I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Advertisment

Dhanush, Rajinikanth's former son-in-law, was one of the first celebrities to wish the star on social media.

Advertisment

"Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth," wrote the actor, who was married to Aishwarya for 18 years.

Advertisment

Jackie Shroff shared a video of himself with Rajinikanth on X and captioned it as: "Happiness Always @rajinikanth."

Advertisment

"Wishing the Thalaivar many more years of bending bullets and breaking walls in every way possible! @rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth," Kajol wrote.

wishing the Thalaivar many more years of bending bullets and breaking walls in every way possible! @rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SyxL4UIG67 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 12, 2023

Advertisment

Nelson Dilipkumar, who most recently directed Rajinikanth in the hit Tamil film "Jailer", sent out birthday wishes to "the icon of Indian cinema".

"#Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir have a great year and keep pushing the bar #superstar thanks for giving a memorable year with #jailer #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth," the filmmaker wrote.

Happiest birthday to the icon of Indian cinema #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir ❤️🤗💐💐have a great year and keep pushing the bar #superstar 🔥🔥 thanks for giving a memorable year with #jailer 🔥🔥❤️😍 #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) December 12, 2023

Malayalam stars Mohanlal and Mammootty also extended their wishes to Rajinikanth.

"Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here's to many more healthy and happy years ahead. @rajinikanth," Mohanlal wrote on X.

Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here's to many more healthy and happy years ahead.@rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/0vHVVIsADU — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2023

"Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth! Wishing you a super successful year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed as always," Mammootty said.

Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth ! Wishing you a super successful year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed as always. pic.twitter.com/VqzEsTAmk9 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2023

Anirudh Ravichander made a post on X to wish the star. The music composer has scored music for several Rajinikanth films such as "Jailer", "Darbar", "Petta" and the actor's upcoming 170th film "Happy birthday to the emperor Thalaiva @rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth," Ravinchander said.

"Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations," wrote "RRR" star Jr NTR.

Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 12, 2023

According to viral photos on social media, Rajinikanth celebrated his birthday with his wife Latha and daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya.

The makers of the actor's 170th film will today announce the title of the project.