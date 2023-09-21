Suresh Gopi nominated president of Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi was on Thursday nominated as the president of Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) and chairman of its governing council.

Union minister Anurag Thakur shared the news on microblogging site X and congratulated the actor.

"Many congratulations to veteran film actor @TheSureshGopi ji on being nominated the President of the @srfti_official society & chairman of the governing council of @srfti_official for a period of 3 years," the I&B minister wrote.

Thakur said Gopi's "vast experience & cinematic brilliance" will enrich the esteemed institute. "I wish you a fruitful tenure," he added in his post.

Gopi, a National Award-winning actor known for films such as "Kaliyattam", "Manichitrathazhu", "Commissioner", and "Paappan", is a former Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP.

In February, Gopi drew widespread criticism from netizens over his controversial remarks against non-believers at a temple function in Ernakulam district on the occasion of Shivaratri. PTI RDS RDS RDS