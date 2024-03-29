Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj join hands for new film

Mumbai: Actor Suriya is teaming up with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for his next feature film.

The National Award-winning actor shared the news of the untitled movie on his official social media handles on Thursday evening.

"New beginnings..! Need all your good wishes! #LoveLaughterWar @karthiksubburaj," Suriya posted along with an announcement poster of the movie, which is the 44th project of his career.

Subbaraj, known for hits such as "Jigarthanda", "Petta" and "Jagame Thandhiram", also announced the movie on his official X page.

"My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome. @Suriya_offl sir. So pumped up for this #Suriya44," the filmmaker posted.

The new film's announcement comes more than a week after the actor revealed that his next movie with "Soorarai Pottru" director Sudha Kongara has been delayed.

Suriya was also supposed to team up with director Vetrimaaran for "Vaadi Vasal" but that film has been put on hold as well.

His latest is the fantasy-action film "Kanguva" by filmmaker Siva. The movie, which will also star Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, will be released later this year.