Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva' mints Rs 58.62 crore in worldwide gross on day one

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) South cinema star Suriya's Tamil movie "Kanguva" has earned Rs 58.62 crore gross on its opening day at the global box office, the makers said on Friday.

Billed as a "mighty valiant saga" which spans generations, "Kanguva" was released in theatres on Thursday.

Backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, the movie also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil cinema debut.

"Like a wild storm in the box offices worldwide, lauded by all, our #Kanguva collects over 58.62 Crores. Thank you to all the Anbaana Fans, Cinema Lovers and Audiences who made this happen. #KanguvaRunningSuccessfully," Studio Green posted on Instagram.

"Kanguva" is directed by Siva and produced by K E Gnanavel Raja. Actors Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu also appear in pivotal roles. PTI RB RB