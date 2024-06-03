Suriya starts filming for Kartik Subbaraj's film; to share screen with Pooja Hegde

New Delhi: Actor Suriya has begun shooting for his 44th film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj of "Jigarthanda DoubleX" fame Also starring Pooja Hegde, the film went on floors on Sunday.

Suriya shared the update on his official X page.

"Lights! Camera!! Action!!! #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam Shoot in progress… #Suriya44," he captioned a video from the film set.

Jayaram, Karunakaran and Joju Geroge also round out the cast.

The film will have music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

The upcoming project is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.