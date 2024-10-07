Suriya wraps up filming for his 44th movie with director Karthik Subbaraj

New Delhi: Tamil cinema star Suriya has completed filming on his 44th movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj of "Jigarthanda DoubleX" fame.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, the upcoming film is produced by Suriya's banner 2D Entertainment and Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films.

The actor shared the film update on his official X page on Sunday night.

"A wholesome, happy shoot got done across several locations… Lots of memories with the super talented cast & crew… "I made a brother for life @karthiksubbaraj thank you & our team for making #Suriya44 a memorable experience. #ShootWrap," he wrote.

Quoting the National Award winner's post, Subbaraj said it was all possible because of Suriya's dedication, passion, and commitment to cinema.

"The One .... Ever awesome Performer @Suriya_offl sir ... now my Brother for life. Thanks for the sweet words... So Overwhelmed. Much Love from team #Suriya44 #TheOne #LoveLaughterWar," the director wrote.

The makers are yet to announce the title of the film.