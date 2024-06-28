Suriya's 'Kanguva' set to release in theatres in October

Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Actor Suriya's upcoming fantasy film "Kanguva" will be released in theatres on October 10, the makers have announced.

Backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, “Kanguva” is billed as a “mighty valiant saga” from filmmaker Siva.

"Ready yourselves to welcome the Warrior King. Our #Kanguva is set to conquer your hearts and screens from October 10, 2024," Studio Green posted on social media platform X on Thursday night.

Also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, the film will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

The movie is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.