Suriya's next Tamil movie is titled 'Vishwanath & Sons', film to release in July

Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) Tamil superstar Suriya’s upcoming film has been titled “Vishwanath & Sons”, the makers announced on Monday.

Production banner Sithara Entertainments unveiled the first look of the project directed by Venky Atluri of “Lucky Baskhar” fame.

The film, which is Suriya’s 46th project as a lead actor, is billed as a family drama and is slated to release in theatres in July.

"Power in his presence. Warmth in his embrace. Bringing back the vintage magic of @actorsuriya in a heart-touching family spectacle. #VishwanathAndSons - The biggest family drama of the year arrives this July," the studio posted on Instagram.

The poster features Suriya carrying a smiling baby in his arms, hinting at an emotional narrative centred around familial bonds.

Actor Mamitha Baiju, known for her work in “Premalu”, stars opposite Suriya in the film. The ensemble cast also includes Raveena Tandon, Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre and Bjorn Surrao in pivotal roles.

The project is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Music for the film is composed by G V Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi.

According to media reports, the story is said to revolve around the relationship between a middle-aged man and a young girl, exploring themes of family and emotional connection. PTI RB RB