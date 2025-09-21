Susannah's message got a bit misconstrued: Rachel Blanchard on her 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' role

Los Angeles, Sep 21 (PTI) Actor Rachel Blanchard, who essays the role of Susannah in popular Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty", backed her character and said her message got "misconstrued".

Blanchard's Susannah played mother to Conrad and Jeremiah, essayed by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno respectively. In the series, her character always believed that the protagonist Belly, daughter of her best friend Laurel (Jackie Chung), would end up with one of her sons.

But the actor believes it wasn't Susannah's intention to create the messy love triangle that the viewers experienced through the show's three-season run.

"I don’t know if Susannah knew they were interpreting it as pressure. If she had known that, she would have maybe expressed it differently. She probably saw something in both of them (Conrad and Belly), and I think it was a bit of fantasy for her," she told entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"But if she knew the chaos that would ensue and the hurt, she would have said it differently, I think. But I also think she’d be happy they ended up together, but only if they both really wanted it. She didn’t want it at all costs," she added.

Blanchard also spoke about fans' interpretation of her being partial towards Conrad and Belly's relationship, who she ultimately ended up picking.

"I don’t think she was set on Conrad at all costs," she said.

Explaining the rift the love triangle caused between the brothers and how Susannah would have felt about it, she said, "I think she would have been so disappointed. She didn’t mean to cause this kind of chaos and fracture in their relationship. All I think she ever wanted was everyone to look out for each other, and maybe her message got a bit misconstrued and taken a bit too seriously.

The makers of "The Summer I Turned Pretty", whose last episode aired on September 17, also announced a feature film helmed by author Jenny Han. Chung is set to return for the film while details about Blanchard's appearence are still under wraps as Susannah usually appears in flashbacks. PTI SMR ATR SMR ATR ATR