Susanne Bier in talks to direct Nicole Kidman-Sandra Bullock starrer 'Practical Magic 2'

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (PTI) Filmmaker Susanne Bier is in negotiations to direct the sequel to Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's 1998 fantasy film "Practical Magic".

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the two Hollywood stars are returning as witch sisters Gillian Owens and Sally Owens for the follow-up, which hails from Warner Bros.

The 1998 original, directed by Griffin Dunne, followed the story of two witch sisters raised by their quirky aunts in a small town. Together, they confront narrow-minded prejudice and a curse that jeopardises their chances of finding true love.

"Practical Magic 2" would reunite Bier with both Kidman and Bullock.

The director, known for Oscar-winning Danish movie "In a Better World" and "The Night Manager" series, previously collaborated with Bullock on Netflix’s "Bird Box" and with Kidman on HBO show "The Undoing" as well as Netflix’s miniseries "The Perfect Couple".

Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original, is returning to write the screenplay.

Bullock and Kidman are producing the project along with Denise Di Novi.