Sushmita Sen celebrates 30 years of Miss Universe title: What an honour

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen on Tuesday celebrated the 30th anniversary of winning the Miss Universe pageant, saying it is an honour that she will cherish forever.

Sen was just 18 years old when she became the first Indian woman to win the coveted beauty pageant.

In a post on Instagram, Sen shared a throwback photo of her holding a baby from an orphanage that she visited post her win.

“This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India’s first ever victory at Miss Universe!!! "What a journey it’s been & continues to be... Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! Thank you Philippines for the unending love & belonging…Three decades & counting!!" the 48-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Sen also remembered Colombia's Carolina Gomez, who was the first runner-up at the pageant.

"I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm," she added.

Sen further thanked her fans for their constant support.

"To all my loved fans, friends, family & well wishers around the world…know that, each one of you has made a difference to my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!!Thank you!!! WHAT AN HONOUR!!! Here’s to the next #30," she said.

After winning the title, Sen ventured into the film industry and made her debut with "Dastak" in 1996. She went on to work in several projects including "Zor", "Main Hoon Na", "Biwi No 1", "Aankhen", "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya" and "Dulha Mil Gaya".

She recently appeared in Disney+ Hotstar's series "Aarya", where she essayed the lead role of Aarya Sareen.