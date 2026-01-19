Sutapa Sikdar remembers late Irrfan Khan in emotional post

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) "I smiled a lot as you were there', wrote Irrfan Khan's wife, writer Sutapa Sikdar, as she remembered her husband and late actor in a heartfelt post, sharing her most cherished moments from 2016.

Sikdar uploaded a video on her Instagram handle on Sunday, which featured glimpses from several occasions from 10 years ago. "You were there Irrfan" read the text over the video.

"2016 !! A lot happened. I smiled a lot as you were there with solid permanent pensive look which never made me doubt the in-permanence. I met Tom Hanks , I went for my girls trip to goa. Went for inferno premiere in Florence ... We went to the jungles And we produced 'MADARI'. 2026 tall order isn’t it," she wrote in her post.

Khan, known for his acclaimed performances in projects such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi", and "The Lunchbox", died on April 29, 2020, at age 53, in a Mumbai hospital due to complications from a colon infection, following a long battle with neuroendocrine cancer diagnosed in 2018.

He is survived by his wife Sikdar and their two children, actor Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan.