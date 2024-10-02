Swachh Bharat@10: Saif, Kareena, Alia urge people to participate in cleanliness initiative

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt on Wednesday urged citizens to actively participate in the Swachh Bharat campaign as they marked the 10th anniversary of the cleanliness initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign in 2014 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who put a great emphasis on cleanliness all his life.

Saif and Kareena addressed their fans in a joint video message shared by her on Instagram.

"Today, I'm talking to you not as an actor but as a mother, who wants the best for her children. And Swachh Bharat mission is a mission where every family should participate," said Kareena, adding that every Indian should honour Gandhi's dream of a clean India.

Saif said, "For us, it is not just about keeping our surroundings clean, it is about showing our kids that a healthy environment is a foundation for a happy life." He praised PM Modi for showing "commitment and strong leadership" for Swachh Bharat mission into a nationwide movement.

"We want to ensure that our children understand that even a small step like picking up a small piece of garbage or not using plastic, is very important," he added.

Kareena concluded the video, saying, "Let's make this mission a part of our lives." Alia's message on the 10 years of the campaign was shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on its social media handles.

In the video, the "Jigra" actor said, "Swachh Bharat mission, spearheaded by Prime Minister @narendramodi marks a significant step towards realizing Gandhiji's dream of a clean and self-reliant India, let's all come together and take this mission to new heights and make our country, even more beautiful." National Award-winning actor-director R Madhavan said the impact and results of Swachh Bharat have been outstanding.

"The Swachh Bharat Mission has not only improved the cleanliness around us but has also changed the mindset of people," he said.

Actors Manushi Chhillar, Tisca Chopra and music composer Shankar Mahadevan also shared messages on the occasion. PTI RB RDS RDS