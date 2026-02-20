Swanand Kirkire joins Sooraj Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Noted lyricist-singer-actor Swanand Kirkire is all set to be a part of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming romantic family drama "Yeh Prem Mol Liya".

Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh, the film marks Barjatya’s much-anticipated return to the traditional romance and family storytelling space that he is celebrated for through films such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!...", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

Kirkire, who most recently wrote and featured in Prime Video drama "Bandwaale", said working with Barjatya felt like coming home to "a certain kind of storytelling that shaped many of us as audiences".

"His films have always celebrated love not just between two people, but within families, across generations, in quiet gestures and unspoken understanding. When I heard the world of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', I was deeply moved by its emotional simplicity and sincerity.

"What I love about Sooraj ji’s writing is that even the silences carry meaning. There is dignity, restraint and warmth in the way he builds relationships on screen. As an actor, that is both challenging and fulfilling because you are required to underplay and yet remain emotionally present." PTI BK BK BK