Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried team up for 'The Housemaid'

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried will topline psychological thriller “The Housemaid”, a film adaptation of the popular novel by Freida McFadden.

Director Paul Feig, known for hits such as "Bridesmaids” and “A Simple Favor”, will helm the project, which hails from Lionsgate, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Sweeney will feature in the movie as Millie, a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to wealthy couple Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew.

“Millie soon learns the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own," read the official synopsis.

The film has a screenplay adapted by Rebecca Sonnenshine.

Sweeney, who most recently starred in hit rom-com “Anyone But You”, and Seyfried, known for “Mamma Mia” movies, will serve as executive producers alongside Alex Young and McFadden.

Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures will produce the movie along with Feig and Laura Fischer.