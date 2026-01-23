Sydney Sweeney to star in 'Custom of the Country'

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney is set to feature in a film adaptation of “Custom of the Country", which she will also produce.

Written and directed by Josie Rourke, known for "Mary Queen of Scots", the film will feature Sweeney in the role of Undine Spragg, an ambitious Midwest woman who attempts to ascend the social ladder in the turn of the century New York, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

It is based on the 1913 novel by Edith Wharton.

Rourke said Sweeney is perfect for the role and feels as if Wharton actually wrote a character for her.

"Edith Wharton’s character has forever fascinated, seduced and infuriated readers. ‘The Custom of the Country’ was Wharton’s great American novel and Undine Spragg sweeps across America and through Europe at top speed, during a time of immense economic and social change,” Rourke said in a statement.

"The book whistles with modernity and as I was writing this adaptation, Sydney Sweeney lived in my head as this iconic character — it’s as if Wharton sat down a century ago and wrote the role for her," she added.

Sweeney's latest work is "The Housemaid", which also starred Amanda Seyfried. The film was based on Freida McFadden's novel and was directed by Paul Feig. It released in December 2025. PTI ATR ATR ATR