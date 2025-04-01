Sydney Sweeney to star in 'Gundam' film, reports Variety

Los Angeles: Actor Sydney Sweeney is in final talks to feature in the upcoming film, "Gundam".

Written and directed by Jim Mickle, who is also producing, the live-action movie is co-developed between Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film is an adaptation of the 1979 series which became popular throughout the 1980's.

The project was announced in 2021 with filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts attached to direct initially. The details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

Sweeney's latest work is "Eden". Released in September 2024, the film was directed by Ron Howard and also starred Ana de Armas.