Sylvester Stallone says Samuel L Jackson's entry in 'Tulsa King' made him nervous

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (PTI) Veteran action star Sylvester Stallone admits he got nervous when he learnt actor Samuel L Jackson was about to join him in the third season of the drama series "Tulsa King", but things changed after his arrival.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the Paramount+ series features Stallone in the role of Dwight "The General" Manfredi. The latest season started streaming on the platform on September 21.

Stallone said it was like having two boxers in one ring when he heard of Jackson's casting.

"When I heard that was gonna happen, I went, 'Oh, this is gonna be a fist fight. This is gonna be a battle...Like two boxers in a ring, and who is gonna throw the first punch? So you’re getting nervous because you’re dealing with serious competition," Stallone told entertainment news magazine People in an interview.

The "Rocky" actor added, "Once he walks in, he goes, ‘Hey, dude brother,’ and I went, ‘Oh, here it goes.’ But now we’re good...Now we’re flowing...We could do a show called 'Tulsa King and Buddy'. We just worked that well together." The actor noted, "We lived about a hundred yards away from each other for almost 30 years...Yet we didn’t— you know, we’re always working. So we never really saw each other, except at Planet Hollywood-type things or opening." The first season of "Tulsa King" released in 2022, followed by another season in 2024. The third season of the series comprises 10 episodes and also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, and Frank Grillo, among others.

Filmmakers Allen Coulter, Benjamin Semanoff, David Semel, and Guy Ferland have directed it.