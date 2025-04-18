Symbolic moment: Actor Emraan Hashmi on Srinagar premiere of 'Ground Zero'

Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI) Actor Emraan Hashmi, whose film "Ground Zero" became the first to have its red-carpet premiere in Srinagar in 38 years on Friday, described the moment as "important and symbolic".

Hashmi arrived in the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, ahead of the premiere.

"I feel happy to come back to Srinagar. It feels very nice. The weather is good here, it is better than Mumbai," the actor told reporters.

"It is a very important and symbolic moment for the people here, for this region. The people here are very good and talented, but they need a medium, that avenue in films and television to explore their creativity in any stream," he said.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, "Ground Zero" is produced by Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The action thriller chronicles the story of Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led an operation to track the mastermind behind the terror attacks on Parliament in 2001 and the Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in September 2002.

"#Groundzero touchdown landmark day: first red carpet movie screening after 38 years in #Srinagar, this is a special movie screening to honour BSF soldiers and their officers," Hashmi said in a post on X after arriving in Srinagar along with Deoskar.

Talking to reporters at the screening of the film, the actor said the plot of "Ground Zero" revolves around a very important mission to wipe out terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad and eliminate Ghazi Baba, the mastermind of the two attacks. The officer had started planning for the operation in 2001 and it was accomplished in 2003.

Hashmi said local talent was hired for the shooting of the film.

"There is a lot of talent here. A number of local actors were hired for the film. Their contribution to the film was important," he said.

Asked how different was portraying the role of a BSF officer from his lover-boy image, the actor said his character in the film was very different from the roles he has played in other movies, including "Tiger 3".

"It is based on a true life event and the story revolves around a BSF mission," he added.

Earlier, BSF jawans and the entire team of the movie were seen walking the red carpet at the premiere of the film, making a spectacular entry.

The much-awaited premiere of "Ground Zero", especially hosted for the BSF jawans, was held in the presence of the film's cast and crew, the organisers said.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 25. PTI SSB RC