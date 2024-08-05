'Taal' theme 'iconic': Subhash Ghai on old video of US swimmers performing to film's music

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Monday said he feels blessed after he came across an old video of the US artistic swimming team performing to the musical theme of his 1999 hit film "Taal".

According to Ghai's X post, the US team performed to the film's score, composed by AR Rahman, at the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships in February.

The 79-year-old director said it's rare for the music of a Hindi film to become this "iconic".

"RARELY IT HAPPENS WHEN A HINDI FILM THEME MUSIC LIKE TAAL’ BECOMES ICONIC. It was seen At world Aquatics DOHA 2024 which inspired USA ARTISTIC SWIMMING TEAM to display their unique performance on music of TAAL. I feel blessed .. thank you all," Ghai wrote as he shared a link to a news story.

The title song of "Taal" was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. The track was penned by Anand Bakshi.

The musical romance drama starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor. PTI ATR RDS RDS