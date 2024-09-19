‘Taal’ to re-release in theatres to mark its 25th anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Subhash Ghai's musical romance drama "Taal", which recently clocked 25 years of its premiere, will once again be screened in Indian screens.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor, the 1999 film will be re-released on September 27.

Ghai, who also co-wrote, edited, and produced “Taal”, is excited about releasing the movie on the big screen.

"With the re-release, I’m thrilled that audiences can experience ‘Taal’ again on the big screen, reliving its magic, all over again,” the veteran filmmaker said in a statement.

Released on August 13, 1999, “Taal” received rave reviews for the performance of the ensemble cast, also starring Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Mita Vashisth and Saurabh Shukla.

The film, however, would have been incomplete without the memorable soundtrack created by lyricist Anand Bakshi and composer AR Rahman.

Its songs "Taal Se Taal Mila", "Ishq Bina", "Nahin Saamne", "Ramta Jogi", and "Ni Main Samajh Gayi" still hold a special place in the hearts of music lovers.

Zee Studios will re-release "Taal" in cinema halls.

“The re-release of ‘Taal’ is a celebration of Indian cinema's musical heritage. It’s rare to find a film that still resonates with audiences after 25 years, and we’re excited to give people the chance to relive that magic on the big screen once more,” added Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios.

Recently, many old films, including "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Veer-Zaara", "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", "Laila Majnu", as well as movies from the 1960-'70s such as "Padosan" and "Bombay To Goa", have been re-released in theatres. PTI KKP RDS RDS