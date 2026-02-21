New Delhi (PTI): "Assi", led by Taapsee Pannu, has earned Rs 1 crore at the box office on the first day of its release.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film released on Friday and also features Kani Kusruti in the role of a rape survivor, whereas Pannu essays the role of her lawyer.

The film revolves around a Delhi woman's quest for justice following a violent sexual assault, and focuses on the obstacles faced during the police and court proceedings.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 1 crore nett at the domestic box office.

The film also marks the third collaboration for Pannu and Sinha after their work in 2018's "Mulk" and "Thappad", which released in 2020.

Alongside Pannu and Kusruti, it boasts an ensemble cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa. It is produced by T-Series and Sinha.