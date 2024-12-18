Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for 'Gandhari'

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday announced that she has commenced filming for her upcoming movie "Gandhari".

The movie reunites the actor with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon after films "Haseen Dillruba" (2021) and its follow-up "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba", which released in August this year. Dhillon also penned the scripts for Pannu's movies "Manmarziyaan" (2018) and "Rashmi Rocket" (2021).

Devashish Makhija, known for making critically-acclaimed titles such as "Ajji" as well as "Bhonsle" and "Joram" with Manoj Bajpayee, is directing "Gandhari" from a script by Dhillon.

Pannu shared the news in a post on Instagram alongside pictures from the set with Dhillon and Makhija.

"Dear God, grant my request so that I may never deviate from doing good deeds. That, I shall have no fear of the enemy when I go into battle and with determination I will be victorious. That, I may teach my mind to only sing your praises. And when the time comes, I should die fighting heroically on the field of battle," she wrote.

"Gandhari" was announced in September and has been described as an action-thriller film that will explore the "profound bond between mother and child".

It is the second project under Kanika Dhillon's banner Kathha Pictures after "Do Patti", which featured Kriti Sanon and Kajol. PTI RB RB